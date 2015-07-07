Sixpoint Brewery
Bengali IPA
6 Cans 12 oz
While we could suggest what food this beer pairs well with, the most important thing to remember is: even though we may take beer very seriously, we don't take ourselves too seriously.
While we could suggest what food this beer pairs well with, the most important thing to remember is: even though we may take beer very seriously, we don't take ourselves too seriously.
Resin is an ode to the sticky quintessence of hops - we extracted the alluring nectar from every precious citrus, pine, dank and herbal cone and channeled it all into one vessel.
Global proportions, wish with toasted malt and enough bright hops to warm you through the Winter.
Zoom past IPA, beyond IIPA, into full-on hop panorama. Widen your scope with this next-level IIIPA.
Crank up the volume. Savor the classic notes of the crisp, enjoy the smooth r&b stylings of sweet action, hop to the roar of bengali, and feel the dub vibrations of resin.
Through all of the madness emerged an undefinable beer called Sweet Action; a beer that your brain cannot categorize but instead speaks directly to your palate.