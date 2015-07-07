Simi
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Aromas and flavors of blackberry, black cherry, and plum. 13% ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of blackberry, black cherry, and plum. 13% ABV
Aromas of citrus and tart apples. Flavors of lemon and grapefruit. Refreshing, bright, and crisp with a long finish 13.5% ABV
Flavors of nectarine, peach and lemon, and similar aromas. Lightly toasted, buttery cream, and warm oak character. 13.5% ABV
The Simi Merlot is soft and smooth; shows abundant red fruit aromas and flavors; easy in the finish.