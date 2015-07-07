Silverado
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Ripe grapefruit and melon, with grass aromas. Light and bright on the palate, flavors are crisp, citrusy with mineral notes. Elegant and complex. 13.5% ABV
Beautifully structured with a gorgeous nose, juicy plum and blackberry fruits; exceptional length and balance.
Plummy aromas, round, silky black currant flavors with good acidity that gives finesse; concentrated fruit and satisfying.