Silver Oak
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Berry with floral aromatics and a vibrant black cherry nose. 13.9% ABV
Twomey Merlot is sourced from our Soda Canyon Ranch in Napa Valley and is one of California few single-vineyard Merlot wines.
The 2013 Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is garnet in color with a ruby red rim, it has an alluring nose of blackberry bramble, baking spices and black olive. Aromas of vanilla, cassis and sage fill the glass, revealing the influence of American oak barrel aging. On the palate, notes of raspberry are complemented with lingering acidity and a finish of dusty, silky tannins. Given proper cellaring, this wine will provide drinking pleasure through 2036.
Napa Valley. Bouquet driven by fruit and hoisin. Savory notes of sage and molasses. Silky tannins and generous acidity. 13.5% ABV