Segura Viudas
Spanish Cava
750 ml
Spain. Crisp cider flavors with 'leesy' notes of nuts, flowers and toast. 12% ABV
Spain. Crisp cider flavors with 'leesy' notes of nuts, flowers and toast. 12% ABV
Spain. Aromas of strawberry and pomegranate lead to a refreshing palate full of cherry complete with a soft finish. 12% ABV
The Segura Viudas Sparkling Rose is a good medium bodied, crisp pink wine; clean yet rustic.
A dry, lively refreshment ts flavor is dominated by fresh pineapple, almonds, honey and straw. 11.5% ABV
Spain. Cool and crisp with ripe cider flavor, fruit-nut and floral notes. 12% ABV
Spain. Notes of white fruit, citrus and light floral essence. 12% ABV