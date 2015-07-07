Sebastiani
Zinfandel
750 ml
A successful wine from a one of state's most reliable zin producers. Fine, fruit-forward berry flavors; fresh and pretty in the finish.
A successful wine from a one of state's most reliable zin producers. Fine, fruit-forward berry flavors; fresh and pretty in the finish.
88 POINTS & Editor's Choice Wine Enthusiast. Balanced, elegant and fruit forward yet not overly ripe, this is exactly what we look for in Sonoma County Merlot.
Sonoma. Flavors of dark cherry and mild vanilla. A persistent finish with herbal notes. Good acidity and mild tannins.13.5% ABV
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A top effort, the racy, ripe-fruited '10 Sebastiani Pinot Noir stays firm and textured on the palate, with sweet tannins and a fine freshness; lively in the aftertaste.
Exudes flavors of bright apple and butterscotch, and finishes with round notes of toasted oak.