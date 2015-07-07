Sean Minor
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Napa Valley. Aromas of raspberry, cassis and cigar box. Flavors of blackberries, raspberries and ripe plum. 13.5% ABV.
Alluring aromas of wild plums and cloves mingle with flavors of vivid red cherries, spices, earthy notes and vanilla. This Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is medium-bodied with cherry, cola, plum, blueberry and light toast flavors. It is well-structured and elegant, with lingering spicy/earthy notes and cherry flavors throughout the mid-palate. The vanilla and toast integrate well with the silky round tannins on the lengthy finish.
Central Coast. Aromas of pears, apples, and oranges with notes of toast and butter. Flavors of green apple, apricot, and marmalade. 13.5% ABV.