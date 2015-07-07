Sean Minor

Pinot Noir

750 ml

Alluring aromas of wild plums and cloves mingle with flavors of vivid red cherries, spices, earthy notes and vanilla. This Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir is medium-bodied with cherry, cola, plum, blueberry and light toast flavors. It is well-structured and elegant, with lingering spicy/earthy notes and cherry flavors throughout the mid-palate. The vanilla and toast integrate well with the silky round tannins on the lengthy finish.