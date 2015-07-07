Seagram's Whiskey
7 Crown American
750 ml
A light, smooth blended whisky aged in charred oak barrels for four years. 80 Proof
American Gin. Burnt candied orange rinds with a sweet, juniper candy taste. 80 Proof
Product of Canada. A light, smooth blended whisky aged in charred oak barrels for four years. 80 Proof
One of our top selling gins. Full rich flavors are perfect in any cocktail calling for gin.
Silver Medal, 2007 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Extra smooth premium vodka distilled from American grain through a five column process.
Here for us when we need you most, the perfect mix-in regardless the host. You make our drinks bubble and pop, once we start drinking, we just can’t stop. An unofficial ode to Club Soda. You’re welcome. Comes in a 1 Liter bottle for all your mixing needs.
Seagrams apple vodka has a slightly tart taste of just picked apples. As the prime ingredient in an apple martini or mixed with a variety of fruit juices, the flavors are outstanding!
Let the wild, untamed berry flavor out with this refreshing cooler!
Gold with a light amber glow; medium-light body; reminiscent of pear, caramel, butter, brown spices; slightly coarse texture that is complimented by soft brown spices.
Refreshingly crisp and clean with no caffeine, comes in a 1 liter bottle. Now where’s the Gin?
Smooth blend starts with full-bodied character of great American whiskey, which is then finished with a whisper of American honey.
The fresh taste of juicy, ripe oranges. Enjoy in your favorite vodka drink.
Enjoy a taste of paradise with this luscious blend of pineapple and coconut. Escape to a cooler place!
Seagram's Gin is infused with a twist of mandarin orange; ripe and bursting with flavor.
The great flavor of Seagrams gin with a hint of lime. This one is great with tonic.
Seagrams Twisted Lime gin is perfect for gin and tonics. The extra hint of lime accents the great refreshing gin taste.
Taste the smooth taste of Seagram Seven in the number one call drink around. A Seagram Seven & Seven Up.
82 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. A delicate, elegant style offering a rich flavor balanced with aromatics.
Product of Canada. A warm and highly floral nose followed by mellower, candied spice flavors. 80 Proof
The delicious cookies and cream flavor you love, recreated in this smooth and flavorful vodka. Perfect in desserts and coffee! 60 proof
Santa Barbara County. Exhilarating aromas of lemon, lime, grapefruit and fresh cut grass. The ripe stone-fruit flavors on the sip are cut by zingy acidity and a tart finish.
The SeaGlass Pinot Noir is racy and delicate in style; shows red fruit flavors; pleasing tartness in the finish.
The SeaGlass Unoaked Chardonnay is clean, fresh and unadorned; ripe apple and citrus flavors prevail; crisp, lively aftertaste.
The SeaGlass Pinot Grigio is a crisp, tantalizing white wine; fresh and light, with a zesty for life; zippy in the finish.
Seagram’s has been bringing their alcohol ‘A-game’ since the 1800s. Who better to handle all your alcohol adjacent needs? Grab a Liter of Seagram’s Ginger Ale and use it to replace the ginger beer in your Moscow Mule recipe for a delicious gluten-free alternative.
Extra smooth premium vodka distilled from American grain through a five column process. 80 Proof
Crisp. clean, and no caffeine. Perfect bubbly refreshment.
Tasty peach mixed with club soda perfect in a refreshing cocktail mixed with club soda.
Exceptionally smooth vodka distilled five times and infused with natural flavors resulting in a distinctive sensory experience that only the renowned quality and heritage of Seagram's Vodka can deliver. The great taste of Seagram's Vodka with a delicious apple flavor.
Seagram's Tropical Pineapple Vodka is refreshingly delicious and perfect for tropical cocktail making! Subtle and sweet, this vodka hits all the right notes and will have you planning your next vacation.
No seeds were harmed in the making of this vodka. Seagram’s Juicy Watermelon is sweet, tangy, fruity, and ideal for summertime drinks. A refreshing taste with an amazingly smooth finish, perfect for mixing or sipped just the way it is.
Pours a pretty purple color. Bright juicy grape flavors announce themselves beautifully in this deliciously sweet and fizzy concoction. "Like a party for your tastebuds." Enjoy!
Filled with luscious lemons, sweet strawberries, magnificent melons, and tasty guava.
Seagram's Escapes Variety 12pk burst with six refreshing fruity deliciousness! Flavors Calypso Colada, Lime Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri, Jamaican Me Happy, Peach Fuzzy Navel and Blackberry Breezer.
A smooth, easy drinking vodka with the zest of Moscato grapes. Sweet floral componets of spice overlayed by nice vodka essence.
THREE STARS OUT OF FIVE SPIRITS JOURNAL. DOUBLE GOLD 2003 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Extra smooth premium vodka distilled from American grain through a five column process.
Seagram’s Sweet Tea Vodka is light in color and made with all-natural flavors and 20% less sugar. The new and improved formula has well-balanced notes of black iced tea, with hints of cocoa and walnut, mixed with a floral essence, followed by notes of honey and caramel.
The SeaGlass Riesling is fine example of an off-dry white wine; stone fruit flavors and a suggestion of honeysuckle in the flavors.