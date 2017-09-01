Seagram's – 7 Crown Apple Blended Whiskey

Adventure into the night with great company and a glass of Seagram's 7 Crown Orchard Apple American Blended Whiskey. We infuse aged bourbon with orchard apple flavors, giving this whiskey a crisp, bold character. Seriously smooth, our orchard apple blend tastes great as a shot, on the rocks or in your favorite cocktail. Simply add Seagram's 7 Crown Orchard Apple to a chilled shot glass for a delicious kick. Seagram's 7 Crown is an American icon with a rich heritage. We take pride in our core values of integrity, craftsmanship and tradition that were instilled by our brand founder. Our history of premium quality and smooth flavor distinguishes Seagram’s from other leading whiskey brands. Please drink responsibly.