Seaglass
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Santa Barbara County. Exhilarating aromas of lemon, lime, grapefruit and fresh cut grass. The ripe stone-fruit flavors on the sip are cut by zingy acidity and a tart finish.
The SeaGlass Pinot Noir is racy and delicate in style; shows red fruit flavors; pleasing tartness in the finish.
The SeaGlass Unoaked Chardonnay is clean, fresh and unadorned; ripe apple and citrus flavors prevail; crisp, lively aftertaste.
The SeaGlass Pinot Grigio is a crisp, tantalizing white wine; fresh and light, with a zesty for life; zippy in the finish.
The SeaGlass Riesling is fine example of an off-dry white wine; stone fruit flavors and a suggestion of honeysuckle in the flavors.