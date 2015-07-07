Relax
Riesling
750 ml
Shows up with ripe apples and flowers; a hint of sweetness in the finish; very light and refreshing style.
Shows up with ripe apples and flowers; a hint of sweetness in the finish; very light and refreshing style.
The Schmitt Sohne QbA Riesling is a soft, light, white wine with a shading of sweetness in the finish.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. Races onto the palate with apple and ripe peach flavors. Very sweet, excellent acidity with a long finish.
Fruity, lightly floral Riesling is a tasteful, medium-sweet wine. Fine acidity focuses the wine keeping it lively in the finish.
Fresh fruit aromas that lean toward peach and apricot; flavors of ripe stone fruits tinged with mineral.
A nicely put together wine, with pleasing stone fruit aromas that showcase ripe peach flavors.
Sweet notes of peach and nectarine...medium bodied, with smooth flavors that last on the palate.