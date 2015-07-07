Schlitz
American Beer
6 Cans
Schlitz, long known as "The beer that made Milwaukee famous" was first brewed by Joseph Schlitz in 1849. Enjoy the full-bodied malt and the aromatic tang of the hops with none of the bitterness.
From "The Brewery that Made Milwaukee Famous;" Schlitz Malt Liquor was a pioneer and continues to be a favorite.