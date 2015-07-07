Saugatuck Neopolitan
Milk Stout
4 Bottles
A perfect blend of classic dry stout character with brilliant flavors of Neapolitan Ice Cream. 6% ABV.
The base brown malt profile provides huge caramel, coffee and chocolate body with minimal hop bitterness. 7% ABV
Complex flavors of clove, banana, and spicy esters. Medmium bodied with a sweet finish. 10% ABV
A light bodied wheat ale with a large amount of tropical and citrus hops. 5.1% ABV