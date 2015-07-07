Sandeman
Porto Tawny 10 Year
750 ml
88 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Sandeman 10 Yr Tawny has a fine bite, offering its richness on the edge of a knife. This has some age to it, as if there are older wines in the blend.
88 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Sandeman 10 Yr Tawny has a fine bite, offering its richness on the edge of a knife. This has some age to it, as if there are older wines in the blend.
Light intense body with aromas of vanilla and dried fruits. Fresh red fruit flavors with a good finish. 19.5% ABV
Aromas of passionfruit, grapefruit, gooseberry and guava. Light bodied with a fresh, crisp finish. 13% ABV
The Lindemans Bin 45 Cabernet is a soft drinking red; no edges, here, just smooth-sailing on the palate.
This delivers a surprisingly aromatic, semi-sweet white that stays true to its pedigree. Loads of honeysuckle, white peach and apricot notes with a nice finish.
The Lindemans Bin 65 Chardonnay is one of the world's standards for fine, everyday white wines; fresh, medium bodied, fine green apple flavors.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 LOS ANGELES INT'L WINE & SPIRITS COMP. Grapey and up-front, the tasty '07 Lindemans Bin 50 Shiraz sails onto the palate without any hesitation; smooth and round in the aftertaste.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine commercial effort, the lively '04 Lindemans Bin 95 Sauvignon Blanc exhibits pleasing dried citrus, grapefruit rind flavors; a nice choice with red pepper flaked scallops.
The Lindemans Bin 40 Merlot is a soft, light red wine; easy on the palate; roundish in the aftertaste.
The Lindemans Bin 50 Shiraz is a medium bodied red with very good flavors; more on the red fruit side of the varietal; soft tannins in the background.
The Lindemans Bin 45 Cabernet is a soft drinking red; no edges, here, just smooth-sailing on the palate.
Floral and tropical nuances with nashi pear and apple characters. Clean and lengthy finish. 12.5% ABV
Aromas of fruit salad, peach, fig, rock melon and toasty oak. Medium bodied with a fresh, crisp finish. 13.5% ABV
Argentina. Aromas of plums and cherries with notes of vanilla and chocolate. 13.5% ABV
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Sandeman Founders Reserve Port is relatively dry; has some firm tannins, darkened by plum skin flavors and ripe berries, lifted with acidity.
Beautiful plum and berry aromas with just a whisper of spice. 19.5% ABV
Extremely complex and fine, the rich and penetrating Sandemans 40 Years-Old enters and stays on the palate with loads of raisiny, nutty and creamy nuances; great all by itself.
Pale in color, tangy aromas combined with orange peal; almonds; and spice; beautiful nutty flavors with a long and clean finish. Great to serve as an aperitif.
88 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Sandeman 10 Yr Tawny has a fine bite, offering its richness on the edge of a knife. This has some age to it, as if there are older wines in the blend.
Intense aromas and flavors of dried apricots, hazelnuts and vanilla. Created to celebrate the bicentennial in 1990, a tribute to the complexity and liveliness of age.
THREE STARS-SPIRIT JOURNAL 2009 Full, rich flavors with a sweet, nutty character. A wonderful sherryy to serve before dinner on-the-rocks or by itself.
Very rich and complex, prized among sherry drinkers. Serve at room temperature.
LBV is a port of a single year. Ripened flavors of plum, anise, and raisin meld nicely on the finish.
Rich combination of dried apricots, honey, and spices create and endlessly complex wine. 20% ABV
Aromas of cherry and red berry fruits with vanilla and oak. Palate displays cherries with a creamy texture. 13% ABV
Aromas of dark blackcurrants fruits with hints of vanilla spice. Palate exudes plum and berry fruit flavors. 13.5% ABV