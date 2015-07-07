San Pellegrino
Lemon
6 Cans
The sparkling lemon beverage with 12% real fruit juice. A great drink mixer!
The sparkling lemon beverage with 12% real fruit juice. A great drink mixer!
The sparkling orange beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicious!
The sparkling orange beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicious!
Say goodbye to your Screwdriver, and hello to Spiked Aranciata. Add your favorite unflavored vodka to San Pellegrino Aranciata for an amazing orange experience you’ll want to relive again and again. Comes in a 12oz can, which means you can make enough to share… or not.
The sparkling pomegranate beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicio!
The sparkling orange beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicious!
San Pellegrino is bottled as soon as it gushes out of the Italian Alps. Its composition in mineral salts and its pureness derive from the acquisition of elements during its underground course.
The sparkling clemitine beverage with 12% real fruit juice. Delicio!
San Pellegrino is bottled as soon as it gushes out of the Italian Alps. Its composition in mineral salts and its pureness derive from the acquisition of elements during its underground course.
Let your taste buds take flight to the lemon groves of Italy with a 12 oz can of San Pellegrino Limonata. Made with 16% juice from Italian lemons, it’s a refreshing blend of tart citrus and subtle sweetness.
The finest Italian, sparkling natural mineral water.
This quality, sparkling water is bottled at the source high in the Italian Alps. It continues to grow in popularity.