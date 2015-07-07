Saint Archer Brewing
Blonde Ale
6 Cans
Light floral aroma with a medium-body. Pilsner flavor has a crisp bitter finish that will leave you wanting more. 4.8% ABV
Hop forward. Bitter, but balanced. Cascade hops ring loud and clear with citrus pine notes and are backed up by chorus of flavors.
Includes 3 IPAs, 3 White Ales, 3 Blonde Ales, and 3 Double IPAs. 8.3% ABV
Balanced toward the hoppy end of the spectrum, this straight-forward, California-style pale is eminently sessionable. Crystal and Munich malts provide a backbone to showcase the bright citrus of hops.
A Witbier style beer from Saint Archer. Taste the same, grain and grassy flavors, with a mild hop bitterness at the end. 5% ABV
A citrus, pine, and herbal hops taste. A refreshing, solid brew with some darkness and a caramel malt sweetness. 6.8% ABV
Modeled after the tart beers of Northern Germany. Crisp, fruity esters, Himalayan Pink Salt, pureed blackberry and the spice of ground coriander create our refreshing Summer-time tart ale.
Fermented with true lager yeast and cold aged in the tank. 100% European ingredients lead to a clean, crisp, Pils with the classic pale straw color and firm bitterness.
Modeled after the bright, beautiful ales of Koln; our interpretaion has a clean, crisp malt character similiar to a Pilsner. The Authentic Kolsch yeast stain pairs perfectly with our unique blend.
Our Belgian White is brewed with high quality Pilsner and Wheat malts and generously spiced with coriander and fresh orange peel. Belgian yeast provides the traditional refreshingly tart profile.
Balanced towards the hoppy end of the spectrum; this ale brings a bright, citrus, piney notes of Cascade, Citra, Chinook, and Simcoe hops. 5.2% ABV
This beer uses a simple two-row base malt as a vehicle to bring a burst of hops to your palate. 8.3% ABV
Bitter and balanced using Cascade hops, which produces a chorus of spice (Apollo, Chinook, Centennial, Crystal, Columbus and Simcoe). 6.8% ABV