Sagatiba Velha
Cachaca Rum
750 ml
Sagatoba Velha is premium slow-aged cachaca from a selection of brazilian pressed cane. Aged in oak barrels for at least two years, gives it an exoctic smooth aroma, and is smooth to the palate.
Although American law requires Sagatiba Pura to be labeled as Brazilian Rum, it’s actually a Cachaca (ka-sha-sa). What’s the difference? Cachaca is made directly from sugar cane, whereas the majority of mainstream rum is made from molasses. That sweetness is balanced with more bite than you usually get from a white rum. Basically, Sagatiba Pura is the epitome of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Cheers!