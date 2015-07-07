Sagatiba Pura

Brazilian Rum

750 ml

Although American law requires Sagatiba Pura to be labeled as Brazilian Rum, it’s actually a Cachaca (ka-sha-sa). What’s the difference? Cachaca is made directly from sugar cane, whereas the majority of mainstream rum is made from molasses. That sweetness is balanced with more bite than you usually get from a white rum. Basically, Sagatiba Pura is the epitome of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Cheers!