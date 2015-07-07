Sabra Grab N Go Classic Hummus
Hummus Salsa/Dips
4.5 oz
Enjoy this classic hummus away from home. All the authentic hummus ingredients you love-pureed fresh chickpeas and a touch of garlic and tahini-then add pretzels for quick and easy dipping.
