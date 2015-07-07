Ryder Estate Merlot
Merlot
750 ml
93 POINTS & GOLD MEDAL LA Intl Wine Comp (2013 vintage). Plays well in the space between red currants and sweet oak; crisp and refined with soft tannins in the finish.
GOLD MEDAL Riverside International Wine Comp (2013 vintage). Nicely combines dried herbs, ripe citrus and melon flavors; fine textures on the palate; brisk in the finish.