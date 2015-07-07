Russian Standard
Original
1.75 L
Product of Russia. Distilled from winter, wheat grain with the aroma of cream soda and cut grass. 80 Proof
The number one selling vodka in Russia. Distilled based on the Russian Standard formula, designed by D.I. Mendeleev in 1894.
Uses the finest Russian ingredients and carefully selected extracts of Siberian ginseng, for a uniquely rich taste.
GOLD MEDAL 2015 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. Platinum enhances the classic formula by employing special silver filters to further refine the purity of the product.
SILVER MEDAL 2015 SF SPIRITS COMP.