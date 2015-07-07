Roth Estate

Pinot Noir

750 ml

Our 2013 Trenton Road Vineyard Pinot Noir hails from the Russian River Valley. With its gravelly, well-drained soil and cooling, Pacific climate, this region is ideal for growing Pinot Noir. Fragrant aromas of cherry cola, raspberry, and baking spices carry through to the palate with beautiful flavors of currant, cherry and star anise. This is a mouthcoating Pinot with balanced acidity and a smooth finish.