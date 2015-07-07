Roth
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The Roth Cabernet is ripe, soft and refined; red fruit flavors, with a touch of dried herbs; smooth finish.
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Roth Estate Chardonnay expresses notes of meyer lemon, green apple and tropical fruit flavors, accented with crisp acidity; great to serve with grilled fish.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Showing fine richness, the textured '10 Roth Merlot is a really satisfying wine; light note of cedar follows the wine's black fruit flavors; layered in the finish.
GOLD MEDAL, BEST OF CLASS SONOMA HARVEST FAIR. Finely crafted and elegant, the nicely appointed '00 Roth Heritage Red Wine exhibits ripe cherry flavors that stay softly on the palate; a tasteful wine.
Our 2013 Trenton Road Vineyard Pinot Noir hails from the Russian River Valley. With its gravelly, well-drained soil and cooling, Pacific climate, this region is ideal for growing Pinot Noir. Fragrant aromas of cherry cola, raspberry, and baking spices carry through to the palate with beautiful flavors of currant, cherry and star anise. This is a mouthcoating Pinot with balanced acidity and a smooth finish.
Sonoma. Crisp with a vibrant acidity. Tropical fruits, citrus and floral aromas. Flavors of melon and grapefruit. 14.1% ABV