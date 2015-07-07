Root: 1
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Red fruit, blackberry and vanilla aromas compliment the ripe cherry and plum flavors on the palate. 14% ABV
A lively, medium-bodied wine with ripe cherry flavors and silky tannins.13.5% ABV
A ruby red color with rich aromas of wild strawberries, raspberries and a hint of cherry, the Root 1 Pinot Noir has soft spice notes and vanilla; medium-bodied and smooth tannins.
86 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Tropical fruit, gooseberry & green apple make for a nice nose with the 06 Root:1 Sauv Blanc; the palate is crisp, emphasizing apple, citrus and green melon flavors.
Chile. An elegant and crisp wine with citrus notes and a fresh, clean finish. 12.5% ABV