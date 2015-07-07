Ron Zacapa
23 Sistema Solera Rum
750 ml
A first-class Guatemalan rum made with virgin sugar cane honey which results in a finer, sweeter and smoother, more sensuous rum. 40% ABV
Small batch production created by master blender lorena vasquez. Re-charred oak casks are reused to accentuate and reinforce the woody, spicy, and smokey notes in the blend for a more intense flavor.