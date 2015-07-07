Gran Centenario

Leyenda Extra Añejo

750 ml

Gran Centenario Leyenda is among the first Tequilas to ever be awarded the classification "Extra Añejo." Combining only 100% blue agave with an average aging process of 4 years in French Limousin oak barrels, Leyenda has remained the best-kept secret in the highlands of Jalisco. the Seleccíon Suave process marries the spirit with Tequila reserves that are aged up to fifteen years for richness and complexity, unveiling a light and sweet woodiness, accentuated by aromatic flavors of oak, maple, roasted almond and cloves. Gran Centenario Leyenda's dark amber color glimmers with highlights of bright copper. With a long warm cinnamon hinted finish, it is perfectly suited for an after dinner snifter or the most refined cocktail.