Rodney Strong
Sonoma County Chardonnay
750 ml
Sonoma. Aromas of baked apple, pear and citrus. Baked fruit and toasty brioche flavors leads to a creamy finish.14% ABV
Ripe peach and pineapple character, while Russian River Valley fruit offers zesty citrus notes of lemon and slightly herbaceous qualities. 13.5% ABV.
Full and sturdy from start to finish; layered and firm on the palate; plenty of substance here. Enjoy this Pinot Noir now or cellar it for enjoyment for the next two to four years.
12 Bottle Case. The wine is both creamy and crisp, with abundant fruit character, mineral, and toasty oak flavors. Enjoy over the next 1-3 years.
The 2011 Symmetry greets you with an opulent bouquet of blackberries, cassis, and sweet spices. It unfolds on the palate with layers of black fruits, dark chocolate and spice.
Rodney Strong Alexander Vly Cabernet is one of Sonoma County's top wines; a consistent, high quality effort; ripe fruit, dried herbs and sweet oak in the flavors.
The Rodney Strong Knotty Vines Zinfandel is a medium bodied red, with a firm palate and a mouthful of ripe berry flavors.
The Rodney Strong Merlot is a nice, user-friendly red; pretty, ripe red flavors prevail; easy and focused on the palate.
88 PTS Connoisseurs' Guide. Extra richness and more fruity weight than the regular Rodney Strong.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 WEST COAST WINE COMP. A formidable effort, the bold and ripe-fruited wine shows it has plenty of grip.