Trappistes Rochefort
#8 Belgian Ale
330 ml Bottle
96 PTS, BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A true beer aficionado's desert island beer; perhaps the ultimate beer if one was stranded in the middle of nowhere; exhibits chocolate, cherry, and, leather; awesome.
#2 TOP 25 BEERS OF '13, 97 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Trappistes Rochefort 10's bouquet is seductively rich; caramelized malt, overripe apricot, plum, brown sugar, peanut skin and hints of mocha.
The color of this beer is a beautiful copper and the aroma is earthy, sweet, and somewhat fruity. The flavor is complex with caramel, fruit and hints of raisins.