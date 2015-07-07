Robert Hall
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Crisp apple and pear notes with bright lemon-lime and citrus flavors. 14% ABV
Core of black currant and hints of cedar and spice along with cocoa aromas echoed by rich persistent flavors of fruit, dark chocolate, and anise 14.5% ABV
Double Gold Medal, Best of Class CA State Fair. Fruity notes with fresh melon and butterscotch flavors on the palate
Bursts of berry fruit flavors greets the senses with a velvet smooth finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2008 CENTRAL COAST WINE COMP. Crisp finish.
DOUBLE GOLD SF CHRONICLE WINE COMP. The '13 Cuvee de Robles shows intensed aromas of black fruit and spice: nicely balanced on the palate with well integrated tannins
Aromas of blackberry, raspberry and black currants with hints of tobacco. Rich flavors with soft, silky tannins on the finish. 14% ABV
Hints of berries, cocoa, hints of smoke and spice. Opulent flavors of blackberry, plum, and black cherry lead to a rich mouth-watering finish. 14.5% ABV