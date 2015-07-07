Revision Brewing
Dr. Lupulin Triple IPA
4 Bottles
Somewhat of an anomaly, Doctor Lupulin is brewed with loads of hops but is not too bitter. A high ABV brew that is easy drinking without excessive alcohol heat.
Somewhat of an anomaly, Doctor Lupulin is brewed with loads of hops but is not too bitter. A high ABV brew that is easy drinking without excessive alcohol heat.
Somewhat of an anomaly, Doctor Lupulin is brewed with loads of hops but is not too bitter. A high ABV brew that is easy drinking without excessive alcohol heat.
A collection of C hops and a dash of Equinox creates waves of hop flavor and a sweet malt backbone.
Loads of late-hopping creates massive flavor. Simcoe and Mosaic hops battle for domination on the palate.
Low impact bitterness with high impact aroma and flavor. Simcoe hops lay the foundation for this extremely delicious, flavorful American IPA. Tropical citrus, orange and pine flavors meld seamlessly.