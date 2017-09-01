Republic
Reposado
750 ml
7 months aged. Complexity of the oak barrels, yet keeps sweet properties of agave. Flavors of apple, eucalyptus. Long finish of oak and mint. 40% ABV
This tea is full bodied with the exotic fruit flavors of the tropics. It is an unsweetened brew that is refreshing and wonderful with food or on its own!
This full-bodied crystal malt is one of the most popular American IPA. Brewed by Bear Republic right here in California, this heavily hopped pale ale has done several Great American Beer Festival awards. Racer 5 packs a punch with 7.5% ABV, and comes with a prize! There's a trophy in every glass.
Nose of cherries, tobacco and lemon zest. A sip will reveal a sweet and spicy balance of raspberries, toffee, cloves and ginger. Expect a strong finish that will leave vanilla on your palate.
94 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. A complex hop bouquet that is spicy, piney, and grapefruity; a firm body that leads to a rush of intense herbal-like bitterness lingering to a dry finish.
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Sauvignon Republic Russian River Vly Sauvignon Blanc has fragrant white pepper edge, with a very refreshing acidity and a crisp, clean finish; drink now.
Hoppy aromas of pine and citrus, with a smooth malt flavor that empties your glass at a speedy pace. 4%
This decaffeinated version of Ginger Peach has a tingle of spice and the lushness of fresh peaches. The flavor of the tea shines in this unsweetened brew.
The finest organic China Green Tea is brewed and blended with tart-sweet pomegranate. Each flavorful sip offers bright, fruity notes with a crisp refreshing finish.
This deliciously crushable IPA emphasizes all the awesomeness of Vic Secret, Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops, paired with a dry malt profile. Grapefruit and tropical fruit aromas set the stage for a huge citrus explosion of flavor on your taste buds, without all the bitterness. Onward through the haze!
95 POINTS, CELEBRATION BEER NEWS! Simply one of the best new beers to appear in bottles this year. We can't say enough good things about this wonderful, big beer.
Aromas of allspice and apple. The palate is pervaded by flavors of caramel, banana, biscuit, cinnamon, and molasses giving way to a robust finish. Best when warming your belly near the fire.
Amarillo, Hallertau Blanc, Centennial, and Equinox hops lend to the beer???s pungent, fruity character that ends on a malty caramel backbone. A collaboration between Bear Republic and Coronado.
Dry with a soft and rounded mouthfeel achieved by using a high proportion of wheat and rye. 7.5% ABV
Features aromas of citrus and pine from the use of Citra, Amarillo, Cascade and Chinook hops, complimented by a dry malt finish. Results in a Double IPA.
Inspired by the perfectly balanced light lagers of Central Europe, we set out to brew a Pilsner to be proud of. The result is a crisp and refreshing beer that's brewed with 100% barley malt and imported Hallertauer hops. Prost!
Pass through the event horizon with this DIPA. American Cascades meld a citrus blast with spicy English First Golds. Savor an intense hoppiness and subtle malt character. Prepare to go hypersonic!
Bear Republic's newest style is a dark roasted stout big in both flavor & bite! Deep chocolate note with lots of robust characters. This is one tasty stout!
95 PTS CELEBRATOR BEER NEWS! Bear Republic's Red Rocket Ale is simply one of best beers we've ever tasted, with its giant hop taste & big flavor; creamy head and beautiful deep red color.