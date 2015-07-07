Rekorderlig
Wild Berries Hard Cider
4 Cans 330 ml
Rekorderlig Wild Berries Cider is a contemporary cider with the flavor and fragrance of wild blueberries and raspberries. It is best served cold over ice.
Rekorderlig Wild Berries Cider is a contemporary cider with the flavor and fragrance of wild blueberries and raspberries. It is best served cold over ice.
Rekorderlig Pear is a Swedish style contemporary cider with the aromatics of ripe pears and a crisp, refreshing fruit flavor. It is best served cold over ice with a squeeze of lemon.
Authentic flavor of freshly picked strawberries. Best served cold over ice. 4.5% ABV
An aromatic blend of European apples infused with cinnamon and vanilla, Rekorderlig Spiced Apple Hard Cider can be enjoyed hot with a slice of orange or cold over ice.
This hard cider is packed with the juiciest raspberries and a burst of mango to deliver the freshest tropical flavors. Pour over ice with a wedge of lemon for incredible refreshment.