Redwood Creek
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Aromas of spice, mocha, and vanilla. Flavors of raspberries, blueberries, and vanilla. 13% ABV
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A really fine effort, the focused and fruit-forward '08 Redwood Creek Merlot is spot on good; smooth-sailing in the finish.
California. Rich and smooth with aromas of apple, citrus, and a hint of oak. Flavors of vanilla, citrus, and tropical fruit. 13% ABV
California. This medium-bodied wine has rich notes of dark cherry, brown spice and clove. 13.4% ABV