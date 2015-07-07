Redemption
Rye Whiskey
750 ml
Beautiful flavored rye spice with light citrus notes. Slight mint garnish makes this great for sipping. 92 Proof
Caramel, black licorice, oak, spice, dark fruit, nuts, orange peels and cocoa and a light mineral nature. Water brings out notes of chocolate covered cherries and an herbal, rosemary-like, character.
Filtered only to remove the bits of char and wood from the barrel, and bottled immediately at full barrel proof.
Straight bourbon whiskey 46% alcohol by volume/92 proof. Distilled from a mash of 38.2% premium rye, 1.8% barley malt & 60% corn.
The high amount of corn gives classic sweetness with notes of vanilla and caramel from the wood, and light spice from the rye. Bottled at 84 pf for a lighter experience, great on the rocks or mixed.