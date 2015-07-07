Redbreast
12 Year Irish Whiskey
750 ml
Made with malted and unmalted barley it is the only continuously produced 100% pure pot still Irish Whiskey.
This is Redbreast 12 year Irish Whiskey in its original state, with no addition of water and non-chill filtered. 115 Proof!
Pure pot still Irish Whiskey. Does not go through a chill filter process. It retains extra characteristics of flavor.
VOTED #1 IRISH WHISKEY 2016, WHISKEY ADVOCATE. Initially matured in bourbon and sherry casks for a period of 9-12 years. It is then finished for 1 year in first-fill sherry butt barrels.
Single pot still Irish Whiskey aged 21 years. Made with malted and unmalted barley. 80 Proof