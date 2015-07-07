Red Diamond
Red Blend
750 ml
Washington. Aromas of blackberries and chocolate. Flavors of black fruit with a silky smooth finish. 13% ABV
Washington. Aromas of blackberries and chocolate. Flavors of black fruit with a silky smooth finish. 13% ABV
Concentrated flavors of pomegranate and ripe berries, all complemented by a hint of vanilla on the long finish. 13.5% ABV
Crisp and refreshing, a hip sipper to have with food or on its own. Juicy, ripe tropical fruit like pineapple, as well as pear and apple. Creamy oak subtly creeps in, adding complexity to the mouthfeel.
12 Bottle Case. Crisp and refreshing, a hip sipper to have with food or on its own. Juicy, ripe tropical fruit like pineapple, as well as pear and apple. Creamy oak subtly creeps in, adding complexity to the mouthfeel.
Washington. Aromas of blackberry, cherry, and spice. Flavors of sweet fruit and medium-bodied tannins. 13% ABV
Bursts with flavors of red berries and black cherries. A touch of spearmint complements the flavors and ends with a crisp and lingering finish. 13.5% ABV
Washington. Aromas of black fruits and subtle notes of oak. Flavors of creamy cherry and black coffee for a soft finish. 13% ABV