Apple Smoked
Mozzarella Cheese
8 oz
Made from 100% natural milk. Prior to smoking this mozzarella has been aged to enhance the taste. Naturally smoked cold for 6 hours in apple pulp and hard wood for an amazing rich flavor.
Made from 100% natural milk. Prior to smoking this gouda has been aged to enhance the taste. Naturally smoked cold for 6 hours in apple pulp and hard wood for an amazing rich flavor.