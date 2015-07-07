Rayun Cabernet Rose
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
90 PTS WILFRED WONG.
GOLD MEDAL ORANGE CO. 2012. This rose has a beautiful, vibrant light pink & coral hue; fragrant aromas of ripe wild strawberry with raspberry elegance, creamy yet fresh with crisp acidity.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. California. Ripe berries that are long and lacy on the palate. 14% ABV
88 PTS STEPHEN TANZER Bright ruby. Floral red and dark berry scents complicated by notes of licorice and rooty sassafras. Chewy and focused on the palate, offers bitter cherry and blackcurrant.
Japan. Ban Ryu means "ten thousand ways." It is an expression used in the sake world to answer the question, in how many ways is one sake different from another. The answer, in 10 Thousand Ways: the yeast, the koji, timing of brewing, etc., It also means, more informally, "versatility." The brewery was trying to catch both meanings by naming this honjozo Ban Ryu or Ten Thousand ways, however, they passionately believe it can be enjoyed in 10 Thousand wayschilled, warmed, hot, with light food, heavy food, sweet food and spicy food.
Aromas of honeydew and vanilla. Medium to full bodied with balanced flavors of hazelnut and citrus fruits on the finish.