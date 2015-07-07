Ravenswood
Shiraz
750 ml
Big and bold with mulberry, blackberry, dark chocolate, smoked meat flavors with a rich medley of mint, licorice, and clove. Ripe and smooth 13.5% ABV
California. Full-bodied with a big flavor profile of black fruit and dark chocolate. 13% ABV
The Ravenswood Vintners Blend Cabernet is a medium bodied red that everyone can enjoy,there are no edges here.
The Ravenswood Vintners Blend Petite Sirah is a pleasant red with some grip and plenty of easiness on the palate.
The Ravenswood Vintners Blend Shiraz is an easy-drinking red with a pleasant layered texture; soft tannins in the finish.
California. Aromas of chocolate and dried currant with a lush, tangy sour cherry and honey roasted nut flavor. 13.5% ABV
A full bodied Zin delights the palate with flavors of blackberry, black currant and spices. 13.5% ABV
The Ravenswood Napa Valley Zinfandel is ripe with firm berry flavors; Smooth tannins in the finish.
The Ravenswood Vintners Blend Merlot is one of the industry's best value red wines.
The Ravenswood Sonoma County Zinfandel is a solid of a red wine as there is; ripe berries are perfectly place with the context of a medium bodied wine; easy finish.
12 Bottle Case. #34, TOP 100 WINES OF 2005 and 93 PTS, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Rich, dense and complex and has a marvelous melange of flavors.
Besieged by rain clouds and lightning with ravens laughing above, Joel Peterson worked alone to collect grapes for this wine; dark, rich, full of blackberry, black cherry, plum and cardamom.
A bountiful zin, the rascal-like Zen of Zin from Ravenswood Winery, expresses bright berry and spiced aromas; the palate is quite robust yet balanced; a nice choice with grilled pork.
Aromas of currant, raspberry, mocha and minerals. Full-bodied with a thick texture and sleek tannins.
Led in the nose by lots of concentrated, well-ripened berry-like fruit. Filled out by full flavors of caramelly oak and rich, root-beer spice.
Huge berry and cassis aromas are followed by intense and brooding black fruit flavors.
Gorgeous nose of new saddle leather, balsam wood, and blackberries. Full-bodied, explosive finish yet very elegant and balanced.
The Ravenswood Vintners Blend Zinfandel is a red for anyone in the famliy and amongst friends; ripe with nice berry flavors; smooth and easy in the aftertate.
California. Aromas of ripe peach, apricot, and citrus. Flavors of spice and toasted oak, with a silky finish. 13% ABV