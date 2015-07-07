Ramsay
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A beautiful Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and a true value; bright red fruit flavors; with notes of cherries and currants; medium to full bodied with well balanced and long finish.
A beautiful Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, and a true value; bright red fruit flavors; with notes of cherries and currants; medium to full bodied with well balanced and long finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Alive and well on the palate with plenty of fruit in the crisp and lasting aftertaste.
87 PTS Wilfred Wong. Fine black fruit flavors that nicely ride the palate. Textured and fine in the finish.