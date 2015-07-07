Ramey
Claret
750 ml
Ramey's entry-level Cabernet blend, this vintage is comprised of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 24% Merlot, 2% Malbec, 2% Syrah, 1% Cabernet Franc and 1% Petit Verdot. All the fruit comes from Napa Valley.
90 PTS Stephen Tanzer-"Supple and broad, offering concentrated pit and orchard fruit flavors and a jolt of smoky minerals. Finishes with strong punch and length, leaving ripe pear and orange notes beh