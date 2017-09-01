Rainier
Mountain Fresh Beer
12 Cans
Rainier beer brings together nature's bounty from the great Nor hwest. Pure spring waters combine with golden barley and verdant hops to produce a beer rich in taste and texture.
Rainier beer brings together nature's bounty from the great Nor hwest. Pure spring waters combine with golden barley and verdant hops to produce a beer rich in taste and texture.
Rainier lager comes forth with a satisfying malty flavor over a slightly fruity background. Rainier lager is spiced with Chinook, Mt. Hood, and Willamette hop notes from Yakima Valley.
Named for Mt. Rainier in Washington state.