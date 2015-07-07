Rain
Vodka
1.75 L
95 PTS TOP SPIRITS FOR 2003 WINE ENTHUSIAST, DOUBLE GOLD 2008 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Smells of pear drop, moss and hay in the first sniffing.
Made in USA. Rich and velvety smoothness that is complemented by a clean, buttery flavor. 60 Proof
Made in USA. Naturally crisp and light with the refreshing taste of subtle lime and bright cucumber. 60 Proof