Radius
Merlot
750 ml
A nice and fresh. Up-front bold red fruit flavors, with a slight mineral edge. Smooth a soft in the finish.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Soft, pretty and easy, the red-fruited '10 Radius Cabernet shows some pleasing black fruit notes as well; delicious on the palate, with a user-friendly profile.
Soft and slightly sweet. Delivers delicious and ripe, red fruit flavors; finely balanced and an easy finish.