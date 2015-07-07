Quintessential Gin
Gin
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL 90PTS - 2007 BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. 5 times distilled, 5 times filtered, Quintessential's smooth, light taste will change your definition of gin once and for all.
Grappa based, infused with a blend of herbs, spices and roots, including saffron, licorice, rhubarb, sweet and bitter orange, tamarind, and more. 35% ABV