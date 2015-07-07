Quady
Essensia Orange Muscat
750 ml
Quady makes some of California's very best dessert wines; the Essensia is a pretty wine, ripe oranges and flowers; medium to full bodied, sweet; fine with a orange creme brulee.
Quady makes some of California's very best dessert wines; the Essensia is a pretty wine, ripe oranges and flowers; medium to full bodied, sweet; fine with a orange creme brulee.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Far and away one of the finest Sweet Vermouths produced! Andrew Quady has put a lot of heart into this products; sweet and full of fine fruit; great with Maker's Mark Bourbon!
The Quady Red Electra is a classy, sweet dessert wine. Perfect with a sweet fruit tart.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Simply put: The finest Extra Dry Vermouth in the world! Great for Martinis, the Quady VYA exhibits high quality aromatic and lasting flavors; greatly favored by local bartenders.
94 PTS, EDITORS' CHOICE, WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Quady Starboard Batch 88, made from traditional Portuguese varieties; one of the best California Port-style wines; chocolate truffle and blackberry.
A beautiful array of jasmine, orange rind and citrus aromas; packing layer of onto the palate; slightly effervescent with a light lingering finish.