Presidential 40 Year Old Tawny Porto
Port
750 ml
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine and distinguished effort, the almost racy and very complex Presidential 40 Year Old Porto exhibits seamless perfection; nutty with sweet spicy flavors; finishes very long.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Excellent balance between ripe fruit and sweet wood complexity, the Presidential 10 Year Old makes a good port for the back bar; serve with a mild blue veined cheese.
This is a supple, fruity style Tawny; combines velvety sweet nut and fruit flavors with a balanced, and very long finish; great to serve with hearty cheeses.
Classic deep ruby color. This delicious dessert wine combines youthful fruitiness with a surprisingly soft complex style rarely found in younger portos. Great value!
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A spirity effort, the complex and lively 20 Year-Old Presidential Tawny Porto is a wine of class and breed; excellent orange rind flavors; medium sweet; great with Stilton.