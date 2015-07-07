Pocas Porto
Pocas 20 years TAWNY
750 ml
A beautiful port that fills your glass with bright aromas of vanilla; citrus; and toasted nuts; full bodied, slightly sweet with a wonderful balance and texture on the finish.
The Porto Pocas Tawny Port is a fine, wood Port; sweet, with layers of vanilla and plum flavors; soft tannins in the finish.