Port Dundas 18 Year Scotch
Single Malt Scotch
750 ml
Long and powerful, leading into smooth aftertaste. Warming and sweet, turning quickly fresh and ultimately moving to espresso and chocolate, with final hints of honey and smoke on the palate
Creamy and gently coating light in texture and sweet. Vanilla, sweet grains and chocolate with brown sugar, dried red berries, lime zest, and some late spice to round out the flavors.