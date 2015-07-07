Plymouth

Navy Strength Gin

750 ml

How does the Navy take their gin? By the 114 proof bottle. Plymouth Navy Strength Gin is held to the British Naval standard of 57% ABV. Turns out, you can still load a canon and light it with gun powder that’s been soaked in gin...assuming that gin is at least 57% ABV. Although you probably don’t have to worry about loading a canon on a moving ship (while trying not to spill your drink), you’ll definitely enjoy the enhanced flavor and strength of Plymouth Gin Navy Strength.