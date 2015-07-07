Pizza Port
Hoppy Variety Pack
12 Cans 16 oz
Hoppy Variety Pack! Featuring Swami's IPA (6.8%), KOOK Double IPA (8.5%), PONTO Session IPA (4.5%), Pick Six Pilsner (5.2%).
American Pilsner. Light-bodied and crisp, with floral hops in the finish. 5.2% ABV
American IPA. A bold IPA hopped to the extreme that is served unfiltered. 6.8% ABV
American DIPA. Aromas of citrus, mango, and grapefruit. Tropical fruit sweetness finished with a dry bitter note. 8.5% ABV
Pizza Port's most requested beer, the mellow amber ale is clean and easy drinking. The malt forward flavor is supported by hints of caramel and earthy hops for balance. US Liberty hops. 4.9% ABV
American SIPA. Mild lemon bitterness throughout with a light and crisp texture. 4.5% ABV
Crisp, dry and refreshing IPA with apricot and citrus hop notes. 7% ABV