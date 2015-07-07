Pine Ridge Merlot Carneros
Merlot
750 ml
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Wonderful balance, dark and rich; the '99 Pine Ridge Carneros Merlot has grapey, beefy, leathery currant flavors; supple and focused, with silky tannins; drink now through 2009.
Layered aromas of fresh red raspberry, blackberry pie and ripe cassis, this deep wine enraptures the senses with fragrant dried violet, gingersnap, dark cocoa and sweet basil impressions.
Lemongrass, honeydew and sweet tropical aromas; crisp and mouthwatering on the palate; lovely citrus and pear flavors.
The Forefront Cabernet is firm and well built; nicely textured and relatively soft on the in the finish.
90 PTS Wilfred Wong. An active wine, this bright and complex Chardonnay offers a wild ride long and minerality in the finish.